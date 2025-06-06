The return of the miller moths in Colorado: Why their migration is important for pollination

DENVER — It's that time of the year when the miller moth migration is taking place and may bring some of these insects inside for a visit. While these moths return to the Front Range and may bring some annoyance, they are just playing their part in pollination.

"Their life cycle, they spend part of their life cycle here in the plains, the lower elevations, feeding on plant material and then once they become adults, they move to the higher elevations because a lot of the plants that they prefer to feed on, the nectar, are only available at those higher elevations," Karim Gharbi, horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension said.

The moths are attracted to light sources, so when it is nighttime and the lights are on inside a home, it can confuse their migration path and lead them instead inside.

"They're just what we call a nuisance invader. They're just annoying because seeing them around is a nuisance. They're not attacking anything in your home, not you, not your kids, and your furniture," Gharbi said.

Experts tell Denver7 it is hard to predict if there will be swarms of these moths, as there are many factors that play a role in their migration, including temperature, winter conditions, and moisture levels. However, Gharbi shared data found on iNaturalist, a citizen science app, indicates 2023 was the worst year for miller moths.

At the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, miller moths are part of the zoology collection and are being used for research purposes. These moths date back to 1918 and range in location from Jefferson County to Grand County to Moffat County.

Genevieve Anderegg, assistant collections manager of invertebrates at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, explains that having the same species from different times and places allows them to compare them to each other.



While these moths may not be everyone's favorites, Anderegg is a fan of them and hopes people will realize the important role they play in our ecosystem.

"Folks are going up into the mountains to start hiking and things in the summer. These moths want to do the same thing," said Anderegg. "They want to get up into the mountains, pollinate all the flowers up there. They're part of an ecosystem and a food chain, just like all the other animals that we maybe more readily appreciate."

Now, these moths won't stay long, typically lasting for two to three weeks before continuing on their way. Anderegg shared some tips in case you find yourself with one.

"They're pretty easy to catch. You can let them outside, or if there really are a lot of them, feel free to vacuum them up and swap them, but they're all living creatures, and they're all here, in a part of this world just like us," Anderegg said.