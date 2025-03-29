The Resurfacing Project on CO 115 is set to begin on Monday, traffic impacts expected

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will begin the CO 115 Resurfacing Project on Monday, March 31.

Construction work will happen from Fort Carson Gate 1 (Nelson Boulevard) north to Brookside Street (just south of I-25) in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Department of Education Map of CO 115 Resurfacing Project from Fort Carson to Colorado Springs

Traffic impacts provided by CDOT:



Working hours will vary depending on the type of work, travel direction, and traffic control needed.

Major work items will occur during nighttime hours, and other work items may occur during daytime hours.

Northbound, Sunday through Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Southbound, Sunday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures, anytime

Traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Speed limits will be reduced.

The project will include resurfacing the roads, replacing guardrails, updating pedestrian signals, and replacing curb ramps.

According to CDOT, the project aims to improve and prolong the road surface, improving driving experience and safety.

“This resurfacing and ADA improvements project will ensure motorists and pedestrians can move safely and reliably travel through this busy corridor for years to come." CDOT Regional Transportation Director Shane Ferguson

This project should be completed by the end of September 2025. You can read about the full scale of the project, here.





