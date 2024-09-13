The Resource Exchange to host an Art Show & Sale for 60th anniversary

The Resource Exchange, a local organization that serves adults and children with a variety of intellectual and developmental disabilities, will be celebrating its 60th anniversary with an art show and sale.
The art show and sale will take place on Sep 19 at New Altitude Co-Working Space from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The evening will start with a donor wall reveal at 5 p.m., followed by the Art Show & Sale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The show and sale will feature over 100 pieces from 70 local artists— many of which are clients of the TRE.
According to the TRE, the Art Show & Sale will offer a unique opportunity for the community to obtain one-of-a-kind artwork through a silent auction.
Proceeds from this event will go towards the artists and the TRE's capital campaign. According to the TRE, the money that goes back towards the organization will be used to support the development and renovation of their building.
