The Pueblo VFW 3641 Post has free masks

PUEBLO — The Post and Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars 3641 in Pueblo has free N95 and surgical masks available for anyone who wants them.

Pueblo residents can pick up the masks at 724 E 4th St in Pueblo, Colorado. Each person is allowed 5 masks a month, until supplies are gone.

The post is open Monday from 10 AM - 12 PM and 4 PM - 6PM, Tuesday from 10 AM to 12:00 PM, and Thursday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

