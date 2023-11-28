The Pueblo Police Department remembers fallen Officer Elmer Trout

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department took time Monday to remember and honor one of its fallen officers.

The Pueblo Police Department was joined by members of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local #537 and the Pueblo Police Benevolent Association at Roselawn Cemetary to honor the life of Pueblo Police Officer Elmer Trout and work to restore his grave.

Today the Pueblo Police Department was joined by Roselawn Cemetary and members of the IBPO 537 and PPBA in honor of Pueblo Police Officer Elmer Trout and the work done to restore his gravestone after years of weather and shifting ground caused it to be buried pic.twitter.com/n4h7q6e4ha — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) November 27, 2023

The department said after years of weathering, and shifting grounds, the gravestone of Officer Tout was barely visible.

According to the department and the City of Pueblo, Officer Trout joined the force after leaving the Pueblo Steelworks in 1927. The Marine Corps veteran from Canton, Kansas was married to Wilma May Davis in Pueblo in July of 1927.

Officer Trout served on the Pueblo Police Department until 1934 when injuries were sustained while attempting to disperse a mob of 15-20 people. According to the department and city, the incident happened on February 22nd, 1930.

Officer Trout, who was 30 at the time, was trying to disappears a group of "young hoodlums" as they were insulting and causing a disturbance to people passing by the former pool hall located at 320 North Union Avenue. The group turned on the officer cutting him on the head, neck, and face with a knife, before hitting and kicking him until he was unconscious. Sixteen people were arrested but twelve were let go during the trial after positive identifications could not be confirmed by witnesses during the trial.

Following the attack, Officer Trout eventually developed an epileptic condition that forced his retirement in 1934, just a short time later in September of 1935 Elmer Trout was hospitalized and would die on September 23rd. At the time physicians reported that his death was the direct result of the injuries he had sustained from the attack five years prior.

Officer Elmer Trout ended his watch on September 23rd, 1935.

