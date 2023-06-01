The Pueblo Police Department needs your help finding Analysia Bosse

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department needs your help finding this missing woman.

According to Pueblo Police, 23-year-old Analysia Bosse was reported missing by her family on May 30th, 2023.

The department says her family is reaching out for help due to recent "irregular and paranoid behaviors" Bosse has exhibited. Her family has not been able to contact her since May 7th.

According to the department, Bosse has ties to Pueblo and Cañon City and could be driving a 2015 Jeep Renegade with the license plate number BWK256. There may also be a Bigfoot or Yeti sticker on the back of the vehicle.

If you have seen Analysia or have any information on her whereabouts please call the Pueblo Police Department Dispatch at 719-553-2502.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.