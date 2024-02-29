Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is reporting a wildland fire near Highway 96 west of Pueblo

FireInPueblo.PNG
KOAA
FireInPueblo.PNG
Posted at 1:37 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 15:37:43-05

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Sheriff’s Department reports that there is a brush fire burning west of Pueblo.

The wildland fire is burning near Highway 96, and the size has not yet been determined.

The fire is not currently a threat to any structures.

There is no known cause of the fire as of now.

Agencies responding to the Hwy96 W Fire include Red Creek, Pueblo County Sheriff's Emergency Services, Pueblo Rural, West Park, Rye, Beulah, Pueblo West, Pueblo City, and AMR.

KOAA will provide updates as we receive them
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App