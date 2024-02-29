The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is reporting a wildland fire near Highway 96 west of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Sheriff’s Department reports that there is a brush fire burning west of Pueblo.

The wildland fire is burning near Highway 96, and the size has not yet been determined.

The fire is not currently a threat to any structures.

There is no known cause of the fire as of now.

Agencies responding to the Hwy96 W Fire include Red Creek, Pueblo County Sheriff's Emergency Services, Pueblo Rural, West Park, Rye, Beulah, Pueblo West, Pueblo City, and AMR.

