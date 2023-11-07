The Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony to return this November

PUEBLO, CO — A countdown to a community celebration begins in Pueblo this month. The Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony is just 15 days away.

The annual ceremony kicks off the holiday season in Pueblo with fireworks, a large light show, music, and more. The Courthouse Lighting dates back to 2001 when then Pueblo County Commissioner, Matt Puelen, recommended the positive community event following the 2001 September 11th attacks.

Mr. Puelen passed away in 2021, but the city has continued to hold this event, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lighting ceremony will be held Tuesday, November 21st at 7:00 p.m. at the Pueblo County Courthouse at 215 West 10th Street.

Expect road closures in the areas directly surrounding the courthouse building as the streets will be closed to allow for foot traffic.

To learn more about the event, visit the Courthouse Lighting Website.

