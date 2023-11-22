The Pueblo County Courthouse is now lit for the holidays

PUEBLO — This year was the 24th annual Pueblo Courthouse Lighting ceremony. The Pueblo County Courthouse will be covered

by 50 lights turning on at dusk, and turning off around 10 pm every night until January.

The event regularly attracts thousands from Pueblo to come and see live music, fireworks, a laser show, and the over 20 Christmas trees inside the courthouse.

"This is a really big deal right now, and it's grown every year. it's amazing to see how many people show up," says Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Organizer Adam Uhernik.

The event was started in 2001 as a way to bring the community together after 9/11. Since then, the event has only grown in scope, all while relying on community sponsors.

"This year we raised 40 thousand dollars, and it's a lot of money!" said Uhernik. "It's all sponsor money, we don't use any taxpayer dollars for the event. I always say it's a community event paid for by the community".

At the ceremony this year was 14-year-old Mikaela Naylon and her family. Naylon was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020, a rare type of bone cancer. As she's gone through stages of treatments, she says the holidays have always been something to look forward to.

"I really like Christmas, so it's really fun to be out here!," said Mikaela.

Mikaela and her family were able to help the courthouse flip a giant light switch to turn everything on. During this, they were given $1000 from community partners to cover the cost of the Naylon family Christmas.

"I'm really grateful! It's really overwhelming, the amount of support I've gotten," Mikaela said while watching a fireworks show.

The lights outside the Pueblo County Courthouse will turn on every day after dusk and will turn off around 10 pm. Those will stay up until January.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.