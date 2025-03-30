The Power On Convention visits Colorado Springs for a weekend of 80s throwbacks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs is going back to the '80s this weekend!

Power On Convention is in town, an event celebrating retro pop culture and classic TV shows.

It has everything from retro gaming competitions, an 80s-themed dance, and Q & A sessions.

The guest of honor this weekend was Captain Power himself, Tim Dunigan from Captain Power and the Soldiers of the Future.

He says he's still amazed by the show's lasting impact.

"The fact that after this long, people still remember it. For me, at my age now, it's - I can't tell you how pleasurable it is for me and how much it means to me that they still remember my work." Tim Dunigan

The convention runs through the weekend, in case you still want to check it out.

On the schedule for tomorrow is a surprise guest if you want some mystery.

It's all happening at Weidner Field, and tickets start at 30 dollars.





