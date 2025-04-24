The Pikeview Quarry Reclamation Project could be delayed another six months

COLORADO SPRINGS — One year after trees and shrubs went in the ground at the Pikeview Quarry in Colorado Springs, the company that owns the reclaimed mine is concerned they may have to reseed the whole side of the mountain in the northwest part of the city.

They tell News5 that it could delay the project by six months.

The lack of snow and rain has taken a toll on the 31,000 seedlings of Pinion and Ponderosa Pine, wax and golden currants, Rocky Mountain Juniper, and choke cherries.

In July, a representative from the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety will determine if the trees shrubs and grasses can stand alone without irrigation so the land can be donated to the city.

The plan has long been to donate the land to the city to consider making into a park, but Colorado Springs Parks representatives have said they have to ensure the land is safe from any future sliding before they'd accept responsibility for the open space.





