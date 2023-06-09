The Pikes Peak Pride Festival will kick off this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2023 Pikes Peak Pride Festival will gather thousands of visitors, vendors, and entertainers from across the state and Pikes Peak Region into downtown Colorado Springs.

The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Alamo Square Park. The celebration will include a beer garden, vendor booths, and food trucks.

“The excitement behind pride is that good ol' authentic life, being who you are. Living out, living proud, being queer, being here, taking up space. That is pride,” said Porsha De Marco Douglas, a local drag queen.

Organizers provided a parking plan for the event, but are encouraging guests to be aware: they recommend finding an alternate mode of transportation because of limited parking. It is also recommended that participants pack sunscreen and bring water.

The Pride Fest parade will take place in downtown Colorado Springs, starting at 11:00 a.m. It begins at Acacia Park and wraps up at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Richard Fierro, the local veteran who helped take down the suspected Club Q shooter, will be leading Sunday's parade.

“The people are amazing. The fact that we have all come together and shown love and shown them that hate will not win in our community is so amazing because guess what, we’re here, we’re here, we’re not going anywhere," said De Marco Douglas.

This is the first year Colorado Springs is hosting the Pikes Peak Pride Fest during the month of June, which is historically known as Pride Month. The event usually takes place in July.

The pride festival is not the only pride event hosted in Colorado Springs.

Below are a few other events you can go to later this month :

6th Annual Rosie Run

Before the parade, The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) will be hosting the 6th Annual 5k Rosie Run on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. The event welcomes the entire family to come out on a walk, jog, or run at the Legacy Loop Gateway Plaza. Tickets start at $30 for adults and you can get a discount for kids 15-years-old and under at $25 per ticket.

6th Annual Pride Bar Crawl

Next Saturday, June 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. you have the chance to celebrate pride with a bar crawl. A $25 ticket offers up to two complimentary drinks, free cover to all venues, and a professional photographer to capture the moment. Check-in is at Bar K on Costilla Street. After checking in, you are free the explore the selection of bars.

____

