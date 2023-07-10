The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo returns with new events on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A tradition dating back to 1937 returns on Tuesday. The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off this week and runs through Saturday. This year, the rodeo has added new events to enjoy.

Over 325 volunteers are passionate about the rodeo and help to make this happen each year. People are coming from as far as Canada and Mexico to compete.

The rodeo sold out every performance last year. Those who put on the rodeo expect it to be packed this year. That is why they have added two new performances this year that will take place on Tuesday night and Friday afternoon.

Tuesday will host an evening performance and Friday will host a matinee. The Mexican National Champions will be back this year and a specialty act has been added this year that will feature a six-time world champion trick roper.

“Everybody is welcome here from first-timers to people who have been coming for generations. You don’t have to be a rodeo expert to come and have fun. We have the most amazing announcer’s that are here. They explain everything step by step,” said Laurie Carroll, a member of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Board of Directors.

In addition to the performances, there will also be a fan zone with vendors, entertainment, and live music to enjoy.

The stadiums are expected to be packed. Those interested are encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible.

