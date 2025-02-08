The Pikes Peak Library District reopens Manitou Springs branch after three years

MANITOU SPRINGS — After three years, the Pikes Peak Library District branch in Manitou Springs has officially reopened.

They cut the ribbon and let the public into the building to see the finished project on Friday afternoon. The building is now more accessible and ADA-compliant.

The entire project also came in under budget at 4.19 million dollars.

While the original Carnegie Library was undergoing renovations, the library was temporarily housed at the Manitou Arts Center.

The Mayor of Manitou Springs says the library will be a place that fosters community, ignites curiosity, and stimulates learning.





