The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments is asking for your input

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments is asking for the public's input on the regional transportation system, which includes motor vehicles, transit, bicycle, and pedestrian travel.

In taking this short survey, residents can help inform planners of their preferences and influence the upcoming 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP).

The LRTP is a document that outlines current and future transportation needs in the Pikes Peak region. This document also guides what transportation elements will be invested in over the next 25 years.

The survey will be available from Thursday, August 3 through Thursday, September 7.

Click here to access the survey.

