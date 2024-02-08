Watch Now
The owner funeral home in Penrose where 190 bodies were found improperly stored will be on trial today

courtroom
SPENCER WEINER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Picture of an empty courtroom on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Spencer Weiner, Pool)
courtroom
Posted at 8:24 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 10:28:57-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The owner of the Return to Nature Funeral home in Penrose where 190 bodies were found improperly stored will be on trial today.

Today’s court hearing is a preliminary hearing and will occur at the El Paso County Courthouse at 1:30 in the afternoon.
 
The Hallfords are facing over 200 felony charges after 190 bodies were found improperly stored in the Return to Nature funeral home. Right now, Hallford is out on bond. He was bonded from jail about a week ago, on a 100-thousand-dollar bond after a judge lowered Hallford’s bond from 2 million dollars to one hundred thousand dollars.

As for Jon’s wife, Carie Hallford, she remains in jail. Carie has a hearing scheduled for the end of next month. A judge has ruled to have the affidavits unsealed after today’s trial.

____

