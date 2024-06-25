Watch Now
The Oak Ridge Fire has caused a ballot dropbox to be closed in Beulah

Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 25, 2024

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County has announced that the Oak Ridge Fire has forced the location of a ballot dropbox to be closed in Beulah.

As of 12:30 p.m. the ballot dropbox at the Beulah General Store is no longer available.

Beulah residents can still deliver their ballots to the Lamb Branch Library dropbox at 2525. S. Pueblo Blvd.

Other locations will also be available and can be found on the Pueblo County website.
