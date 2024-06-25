The Oak Ridge Fire has caused a ballot dropbox to be closed in Beulah

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County has announced that the Oak Ridge Fire has forced the location of a ballot dropbox to be closed in Beulah.

🚨 Due to the Oak Ridge Fire, the Beulah General Store ballot dropbox has been closed 6/25/24 as of 12:30pm.

Beulah residents can utilize the Lamb Branch Library dropbox at 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd. Pueblo, 81005. Full list of dropbox locations at https://t.co/Vez9sT0hdb. pic.twitter.com/LKYlWnbOfD — Pueblo County, CO (@PuebloCounty) June 25, 2024

As of 12:30 p.m. the ballot dropbox at the Beulah General Store is no longer available.

Beulah residents can still deliver their ballots to the Lamb Branch Library dropbox at 2525. S. Pueblo Blvd.

Other locations will also be available and can be found on the Pueblo County website.

