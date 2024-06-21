The NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals return to the Steel City

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Steel City is rumbling with the sound of over 100 hot rods today.
During the weekend of June 21 to June 23, the National Street Rod Association will be hosting the NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.
The convention will feature:
- commercial exhibitors
- a swap meet
- Women's World section
- games and a coloring contest
- live entertainment
- Nick Donovan's Rocking Road Show
- a Pin Stripers Charity Auction
- a pin-up cirl contest
- an all-denomination church service
- a circle of winners
According to parade participant Rodney Leffler, "It's fun to do the parade for the community, so all the kids and parents can come out and see. We try to throw candy out for the kids on the street as we're going to the fairgrounds."
The Street Rod Nationals will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday the convention will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In order to get into the event and see the hot rods in action, tickets for those 13 years old and older are $20. Children between 6 and 12 years old can get tickets for $6. Children 5 years old and younger can get in for free when accompanied by an adult.
Family tickets for two adults and three children (12 years old or younger) can be purchased for $45.
Special $18 tickets are available for:
- military personnel with proper identification
- NSRA members with current membership cards
- anyone age 60 or older
Discounted tickets are limited to one ticket per person.
More information of the NRSA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals can be found on the event's website.
___
History of the Western Street Breakfast
The annual Western Street Breakfast kicks off the rodeo season in the Pikes Peak Region and the history behind the event.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.