The NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals return to the Steel City

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Steel City is rumbling with the sound of over 100 hot rods today.

During the weekend of June 21 to June 23, the National Street Rod Association will be hosting the NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

The convention will feature:



commercial exhibitors

a swap meet

Women's World section

games and a coloring contest

live entertainment

Nick Donovan's Rocking Road Show

a Pin Stripers Charity Auction

a pin-up cirl contest

an all-denomination church service

a circle of winners

According to parade participant Rodney Leffler, "It's fun to do the parade for the community, so all the kids and parents can come out and see. We try to throw candy out for the kids on the street as we're going to the fairgrounds."

The Street Rod Nationals will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday the convention will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In order to get into the event and see the hot rods in action, tickets for those 13 years old and older are $20. Children between 6 and 12 years old can get tickets for $6. Children 5 years old and younger can get in for free when accompanied by an adult.

Family tickets for two adults and three children (12 years old or younger) can be purchased for $45.

Special $18 tickets are available for:



military personnel with proper identification

NSRA members with current membership cards

anyone age 60 or older

Discounted tickets are limited to one ticket per person.

More information of the NRSA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals can be found on the event's website.

