The 'Night of Magnificence Music Festival' is back on New Year's Eve

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — If you are looking for something to do this New Year's Eve, Sunshine Studios Live is hosting what is being called the largest New Year's Eve celebration in Colorado Springs.

The "Night of Magnificence Music Festival" features the following:



fire breathers

stilt walkers

live performances

celebrity guests

Last year's celebration garnered more than 500 attendees. This year, Sunshine Studios Live expects more than 750 people to attend.

"I'm super excited," said Terry Josiah Sharpe, CEO of Anthem Music Enterprises. "This year was tough for a lot of people so, getting to kind of talk about, and commemorate all of the losses that we had while also being inspired to go into this next year knowing that the community is actually coming together to bring greatness to this city."

Sunshine Studios Live is located just off of Hancock Expressway near the intersection of Milton E. Proby Pkwy.

Doors for the event open at 7 p.m. and the shows runs until 2 a.m. Mon. Jan. 1.

