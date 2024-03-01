The new garbage robot helping sort trash in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs' first Artificial Intelligence (AI) guided recycling robot is now operating. It's being used at the Republic Services Recycling Center, which is located just west of Gossage Youth Sports Complex.

The robotic system uses data to identify and pick out recyclable materials.

"Aside from the technological advances that are going on in this industry, the education and proper recycling is paramount," said Clint Cordonnier, a Recycling Operations Supervisor at Republic Services Recycling Center.

Once identified, suction cups attached to the robot's arms gather the materials so they can be recycled.

"Having equipment like this is the wave of the future. It will allow Republic Services to continue to reach their goals of sustainability and diversion," said Cordonnier.

News5 was told the robot has an average pick of 80 items per minute, which is double the rate of a human being.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.