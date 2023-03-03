How you can help alleviate the national blood shortage impacting our community

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are seeing a national blood shortage, at a time when many could use the help. In fact, one in every seven patients entering the hospital will need a blood transfusion. That’s according to the American Red Cross.

And while this is a national issue, the blood shortage is impacting us here in our community.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone needs blood. From those who have ongoing health conditions and need a blood transfusion, to others suffering from traumatic injuries, blood donations are always needed.

Those at Vitalant tell me they are seeing a blood shortage firsthand, and fewer people are donating. Over the past three years, the nonprofit has seen a 20 percent decrease in donations. I spoke with Marta Alicea, a first-time blood donor. She says rolling up her sleeves to donate is the least she can do to help those who could use the extra blood.

“It’s important to save people in our community who need blood help or plasma or platelets and so I like to be able to serve in the community that I live in, and I think that others should be able to help as well so we are doing our part,” said Alicea.

“It takes two hours so it’s a little bit of a time commitment. It’s a little bit uncomfortable with the tingling fingers but really the benefits of what others are receiving and something so simple that I can do to help others is really worth the discomfort that this process endures.”

Marta tells me she hopes others in the community will help with the blood shortage because she feels a lot of empathy for those who need blood right now. And even though it was Marta’s first time donating, her efforts can go a long way.

According to the American Red Cross, one donation can save more than one life. Sign up to donate blood at Vitalant's website.

