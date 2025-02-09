The NAACP is celebrating the history and contributions of black residents in Pueblo

PUEBLO — As black history month continues, we take a closer look at the NAACP's impact in Pueblo.

The organization has been a voice in the Pueblo civil rights realm for over 100 years and they say they continue to advocate for equality in the community, fighting racial injustice.

Leaders say education and communication are key to bringing people together and making lasting change.

"As long as we continue to communicate both within and outside our circle, continue to learn about all people, then the country, the state, Pueblo will all be much better because, in all honesty, we all contributed to this great country." Ronnie Wiley, NAACP Member in Pueblo

The organization says it remains committed to bridging gaps, fostering unity, and ensuring that the history and contributions of black residents in Pueblo are recognized and celebrated.





