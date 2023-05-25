The Mountain Post honors fallen veterans in its annual Warrior Memorial Ceremony

FORT CARSON, CO — Thursday, Fort Carson held its annual Warrior Memorial Ceremony to honor those who died in The War on Terror.

Members of different units of the armed forces honored the fallen with a wreath and salutes. The Mountain Post has been honoring fallen veterans since 2004 and a total of 407 names are inscribed on the memorial stones.

No new names were added this year according to the Mountain Post.

Several Gold Star Families were in attendance, and soldiers present at the ceremony said that the memory of those who gave their lives for our country will be remembered forever.

"I think it offers soldiers today and future soldiers a little bit of comfort that we will waste no effort to bring them back home," said Col. Sean Brown, Garrison Commander, Fort Carson.

From all of us at News5, we say thank you to those who have served and are still serving for the sacrifices that you make every day.

