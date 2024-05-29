The Miller Moth Migration Has Begun In Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Moths are very fragile, so with the rain that's coming this afternoon, expect to see more of them in your home or garage as they look for shelter. There really isn't anything you can do to make the moths go away, they are just here for a pit stop in their migration.

They tend to arrive on the front range in May or June. They got the name miller moth because they can leave a white residue on your hands like a worker in a mill, or miller might get. We see them when they're migrating west from the eastern plains to the mountains in search of cooler weather and blooming flowers.

Cities like Colorado Springs tend to see more moths during drier winters and late freezes, which fortunately this year, isn't really the case. While they can be annoying, they aren't dangerous and are actually pretty important. They can pollinate our flowers!

To keep them out, check your home for any entry points, and seal up any holes. They're also attracted to light, so you can turn off your porch lights. Instead of killing them--try to just shoo them outside.

