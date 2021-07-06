The melon harvest has begun in Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD — The sweet smell of melons is in the air in the small town of Rocky Ford.

The first cantaloupes of the season have been picked.

News 5 stopped by Smith Farms to see what the melon forecast for the season is looking like.

"Every year I think they are sweeter than the previous year. They just seem to be getting better and better. There are new varieties coming out, new growing practices, and every year they are just fantastic," Farm Manager Adam Smith said.

The farm said watermelons should be available in two weeks and you can expect to see Rocky Ford's prized crops in grocery stores in about a month.