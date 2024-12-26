The McDivitt Law Firm is offering free cab rides home on New Year's Eve

SOUTHERN COLORADO — If you or someone you know has too much to drink on New Year's Eve, but need to get home, McDivitt Law Firm is offering free cab rides.

Between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. on New Year's Eve, Pueblo residents can call City Cab in Pueblo at (719)543-2525.

Colorado Springs residents can call zTrip at 719-766-4567 or book a ride through their app. Residents who decide to use the app will need to select the "Pay in Car" option when booking their ride.

When you get into your cab, tell your driver "It's on McDivitt."

As a reminder, the free ride is only for those going home, not for people trying to go to another bar or restaurant.

McDivitt has been providing free cab rides on New Year's Eve since 2007. They say that they've provided over 20,000 rides home since then.

The firm says that they work with clients who have lost loved ones in alcohol-related crashes.

They say "You can never be too careful."

