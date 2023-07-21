COLORADO SPRINGS — The Marksheffel Road Improvement Projects kicks off today. People who live in the Banning Lewis Ranch Community have been vocal about traffic congestion on Marksheffel Road. As the city continues to grow, the purpose of this project is to make driving through this area less of a headache.

Phase one gets underway today. It will relocate utilities, install new drainage and add a stormwater pond. This will be on a more than one mile stretch between North Carefree Circle and Tamlin Road. This work will cause lane shifts and lane closures starting in the middle of next month.

When this project is completed, Marksheffel Road will be two lanes in each direction, and will offer bike lanes and wide shoulders.

"It's very important. I think that this is long overdue, and if you look at the bumps on the road that they've had, that's just kind of a jerry rig and it's very unfortunate that it wasn't fully extended when it should've been but now that they are finally doing it, I'm glad that they are doing it,” said Ted Rigby, a local resident.

This work is separate from the construction already happening at the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Dublin Blvd. There will also be road surface improvements in the area that are expected to start at the end of this year.

