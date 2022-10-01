The Manitou Springs 'M' returns with a fresh new look celebrating Manitou High School District's 150th year

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs High School District celebrated 150 years Friday afternoon while also revealing the restoration of a historic landmark.

The massive "M" in the mountain is back just in time for the 150th-year celebration of Manitou High School District 14 and boy was it a celebration to remember.

Alumni and current students from District 14 celebrated 150 years in downtown Manitou Springs. Floats, fire trucks, and lots of green and gold flooded the streets as they showed off their school spirit. Those celebrating the parade were also excited to see the "M" on the mountains.

The letter "M" represents Manitou Springs, the people, and the spirit of the community, and for one Manitou High Alum, Tanya Winters having the "M" restored is something that means a lot and keeps a legacy alive.

"I am third generation graduate; my daughter is a fourth generation so the legacy continues and it's very cool to have it back because it used to be there years ago and we missed it so I'm very glad to have that back."

It took six weeks to restore the "M" which stands at 40 feet tall and 13 gallons of environmentally friendly paint.

News5 spoke with current students who go to Manitou Springs High. They tell us they are glad to be part of a tradition that dates back well before their time.

