The man behind the "Ugly Sweater Elf"

COLORADO SPRINGS — One local man is gaining recognition around town for his unconventional gift giving.

Phillip Tapia is known as the "Ugly Sweater Elf." He leaves envelopes at gas stations with letters and thousands of dollars for lucky recipients and all he asks is that they pay it forward.

Since doing this, he has received messages from families in need for the holiday season and he said he is ready to give more.

With the help from Christmas Unlimited, a local nonprofit, families can now apply to shop at no cost at their distribution house on Boulder Street.

Click here to apply

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter