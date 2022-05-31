The man behind the music: How an Air Force veteran touched Pueblo through his trumpet

PUEBLO — Al Eberhardt's was a "legend" for his trumpet playing, according to one of his former students.

The 73-year old died from sepsis in February, after a 20-year career the Air Force.

"I don't think there is any place that we went in town... like if we went to dinner or just to the grocery store... There was always somebody there that knew him," said Paula Eberhradt, Al's Widow.

Paula says Al had a "big personality".

Al, who played the Taps at nearly every Memorial Day Ceremony in Pueblo each year, was scheduled to plat at the 2022 ceremony before he died.

Instead, his former-student, Philip Ortis-Gonzales played in Eberhardt's place.

