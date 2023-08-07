The Latino Community Luncheon series returns

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Latino Community Luncheon is set to return on Wednesday, September 13.

The luncheon had originally debuted in August 2011 and was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

September's relaunch will include welcome remarks from Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and will feature El Paso County Sheriff, Joesph Roybal, as a guest speaker.

This luncheon will serve as a kick-off to Hispanic Heritage Month and will be held on the fourth floor of the Bella Vista Event Center (formerly Hotel Elegante) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The cost of attendance is $25.

Click here to purchase tickets.

