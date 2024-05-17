The interstate is closed due to a fire incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) reports that southbound I-25 is closed.

The road is closed due to a fire involving a truck.

The closure is between Exit 156, Northgate Boulevard, and Exit 153, Interquest Parkway.

CDOT says to expect delays in the areaand asks those traveling to take the Northgate exit.

KOAA News5 will post updates as we receive them.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.