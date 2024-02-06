The identity of a suspect has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner following a shooting incident

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The identity of a suspect involved in a shooting with officers in Security-Widefield has been confirmed by the El Paso County Coroner.

The coroner identified the suspect as 51-year-old, Christopher Fraijo.

The incident occurred on Jan. 27. when the CSPD were alerted to a shooting involving Fraijo, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fountain Police Department.

According to the CSPD, around 12:30 a.m. they received a call from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about an adult male walking around with a firearm on Security Boulevard.

The officers deployed to the incident asked Fraijo to surrender his firearm, but he refused.

CSPD said that at one point, Fraijo raised his firearm at the police, and one officer from both the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fountain Police Department fired at Fraijo.

Medical efforts were made, but Fraijo eventually succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The officers involved in the incident have all been placed on administrative leave due to agency policy.



Deputy Tiffany Lee, EPSO

Corporal Eric Moore, FPD

Deputy Cameron Komrofske, EPSO

Deputy Johnathan Aggen, EPSO

Officer Brandon Anderson, FPD

Officer Destin Alvarez, FPD

CSPD has been stated as the investigating agency in the shooting.

