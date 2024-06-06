The Hallfords are expected back in court on Thursday for an arraignment hearing

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Jon and Carie Hallford are expected back in court on Thursday.

They will be making an appearance in the El Paso County Courthouse for an arraignment hearing that was postponed in March.

The hearing will involve their state charges in connection to their funeral home.

The Hallfords are also being investigated in a separate case for federal charges of alleged wire fraud.

As of their last court appearance, Jon remained in detention in a Colorado facility, and Carie was granted GPS-monitored house arrest as a vacancy in a halfway house was sought out for her.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

