The growth in businesses in Colorado Springs' 'New South End'

COLORADO SPRINGS — The growth of Colorado Springs is a pretty popular topic of conversation.

"I talk to people everyday who are native to the Springs. We talk about the development over the last year," said Jacinda Gallegos, White Pie Pizzeria GM.

It's like a new city for people who even live here.

"We are going to see a renaissance like we have never seen that you won't recognize this downtown five years from now," said Mitchell Yellen, Altitude Hospitality Group, Garden of the Gods Market and Café.

According to the city, so far in 2021, ten businesses have opened up downtown.

The majority of those? Restaurants.

"When I found this building, which wasn't on the market when I found it, I knew I needed to go for it," said Yellen.

The "New South End" area is currently a hot spot for new restaurants.

"It's coming together. Great, innovative, creative, people are coming together and they have a vision for downtown," said Yellen.

"I am really excited to be a part of this. To offer a different kind of restaurant scene to the downtown location," said Gallegos.

So if you have been thinking about opening up a business downtown, "Right now is a good time to strike when the iron is hot and I think that old saying is true, if you build it they will come," said Yellen.

2021 Downtown Restaurants (now open)

Sandwich Depot at 10 S. Sierra Madre St.

Kinship Landing at 415 S. Nevada Ave.

Dainty's Kitchen at 302 E. Platte Ave.

Hin Salon at 214 N. Tejon St.

White Pie Pizzeria at 330 S. Nevada Ave.

Homa Café + Bar at 415 S. Nevada Ave.

Red Swing Brewhouse at 521 S. Tejon St.

Mash Mechanix at 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

Inherent Clothier at 123 N. Tejon St.

Garden of the Gods Market & Café at 616 S. Tejon St.

2021 Downtown Restaurants (opening soon)

CLAY Venues at 10 N. Wahsatch Ave.

Montage Salon at 622 S. Tejon St.

Elke Beauty at 330 N Nevada Ave.

