The "Grandmother of Juneteenth" is visiting several schools in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several Colorado Springs schools have embraced the honor of hosting Dr. Opal Lee to speak in their schools.

Dr. Lee is a retired educator and counselor who was instrumental in the process of making Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday in the United States.

Juneteenth is such a prominent day in the history of the United States as it was the day that those enslaved in Texas were finally freed from their enslavement, nearly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed.

General Gordon Granger and seven thousand black troops from New York and New Jersey traveled to Galveston, Texas. Upon arrival, General Granger read General Order No. 3 stating that all slaves are free.

Dr. Lee has spent her whole life fighting the fight to give Juneteenth the recognition it deserves, and after decades of bringing awareness to this cause, she saw her hard work rewarded when President Biden made Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday in June of 2021.

Due to her immense efforts at the forefront of this incredible accomplishment, Dr. Lee has earned herself the nickname the "Grandmother of Juneteenth."

To tell her story, and the story of so many others, Dr. Lee spoke at Pikes Peak Community College and shared her journey while vying for Juneteenth to gain the status of being a nationally recognized holiday.

She will also be visiting Giberson Elementary School alongside her granddaughter who will be sharing more of Dr. Lee's incredible story. Dr. Lee herself, will be reading to the staff and students at the elementary school as she passes on her experience and wisdom to the next generation.

She hopes to continue to educate those on the origin of Juneteenth and the significance it possesses.

