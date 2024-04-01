'The fun part of my job': Nuggets' Caldwell-Pope, Watson sign autographs at Aurora sports card shop

AURORA — Nuggets Nation showed up in force to meet two of their favorite players, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (KCP) and Peyton Watson during an autograph signing at an Aurora sports cards shop on Saturday.

Fan Larry Almazar said he's been collecting Nugget's players autographs on his 2023 NBA championship hat.

"It was amazing, I finally got to meet KCP," Almazar said, who now has his eighth signature, "It's awesome, I love my hat now. I'm saving a spot for [Nikola Jokic] if I ever get to meet him."

Denver7

"This is the fun part of my job, getting to sign stuff for the kids, getting to meet the fans personally and have fun," Caldwell-Pope told Denver7 at Mike's Stadium Sports Cards. "Feels great, getting ready for that last playoff push and then just get ready to win another championship."

Adriel Navarro, a fan who attended the event, said when he found out KCP's favorite movie was King Kong, he decided to gift him a Kong keychain.

"He was just like ,'Thank you so much,'" Navarro said. "He was kinda happy. I'm just really excited that he signed my card."

Peyton Watson said the event was extra special for him because he brought some of his family members with him, who were visiting him from Southern California.

"It's super special, this is our first time doing this," he said. "I'm the first one in my family to make it this far and make it to the league so I want to share all of these moments with them and for them to see exactly what I do on a day-to-day basis and kind of what my job consists of. So it's fun having them around."

"I like to do things like this because it gives us a chance to interact with the fans and for them to see that we're cool people and regular guys just like everybody else," added Watson. "So I think that it's definitely cool for me to be in the community and be a part of Denver because that's what I like to do. I feel like the more I embrace the city, the more the city embraces me."