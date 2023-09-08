The fourth annual Pikes Peak Apex kicks off Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 4th annual Pikes Peak Apexis kicks off today at Palmer Park. This race brings in 150 bikers from all over the world. There are even bikers traveling from Australia and Columbia this year to participate. And the money raised from this race goes right back into our city. Over the past few years, the Pikes Peak Apex has donated around 35,000 dollars to local nonprofits, including the Trails and Open Space Coalition. These nonprofits work to preserve the city’s trails.

“We just got this amazing system of trails, and we are always finding ways to get more resources back into those, not only for events and for people who come into town but for people like me who live here year-round and get to enjoy them. So, we are really glad that Pikes Peak Apex can give back to those trails and be part of that trail community,” said Micah Rice.

“Right here in Palmer Park we had five days of trail work done here just to prep for this event here and that just benefits the rest of the community. The trails are in better shape. Our goal is we come and use them for a day but then they’re in better shape for the rest of the community,” said Rice.

The race is going to kick off at 1 p.m. from Palmer Park and will last throughout the weekend with up to 40 more miles of riding. On Saturday, the bikers will spend the day peddling through the Rampart Reservoir in Woodland Park, and on Sunday they will wrap up their day at Cheyenne Canyon.

I’m told the community has really rallied around this event. On Sunday the crew will be at America the Beautiful Park and there will be a festival at the park around 12:30 p.m. It’s open to the public to attend and celebrate.

____

