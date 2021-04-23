The first-ever Unified Bowling State Championship in Colorado

ENGLEWOOD — Unified bowling is the first Colorado High School Activities Association-sanctioned Unified sport.

The CHSAA approved it back in March.

CHSAA Inaugural Unified Bowling State Tournament Set for Friday, April 30. It will be held at AMF Belleview Lanes in Englewood.

A Unified Athlete is defined as a student with an intellectual or developmental disability. Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. About 1.4 million people worldwide take part in Unified Sports, according to their website.

For the tournament, each team will also be allowed one Unified Partner. A Unified Partner is defined as a student without an intellectual or developmental disability.

The state meet will be conducted in a Bakers format.

This limits the number of bowlers per team to three bowlers.

There will be nine co-ed teams, they will participate on every other lane, with nine total lanes being used. They will each bowl three games, rotating every ball.

