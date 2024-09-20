The El Paso County Sheriff's Office seizes five horses that had allegedly been neglected

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On September 10, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a call from the U.S. Department of Agriculture saying that they had information about sick horses living in unsuitable living conditions near the 40000 block of Alta Vista Road in unincorporated El Paso County.

Patrol Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to the address and started investigating.

Deputies found five malnourished horses on the property, three of which were in extremely poor condition. There was no food on the property, but there was a water source.

After an initial investigation, it was found that that the horses needed urgent care.

On September 12, El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputies, the Colorado Brand Inspector, an equine veterinarian and Colorado Humane returned to the property to seize all five horses. The horses were transferred to a local rescue facility and treated for malnutrition among other health conditions.

A citation was issued to 49-year-old Mindy Gonzales, who currently leases the property and owns the horses. She is being charged with five Class 1 Misdemeanor Counts of Animal Cruelty.

