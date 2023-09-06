The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing child

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs help to find missing 12-year-old, Romeo Lopez.

Lopez was last seen on Monday, September 4 around 9 p.m. in the Security-Widefield area.

Deputies ask that you call 911 if you see Lopez or know his current whereabouts, and do not approach him.

This is a developing story, News 5 will update as more information is released.

