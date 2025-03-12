The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is working to clean up the county

EL PASO COUNTY — On Tuesday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) assisted the El Paso County Department of Public Works (DPW) with a cleanup operation in the county.

The agencies removed "hazardous debris and trash" from a homeless camp under the overpass near Chamberlin South.

DPW and EPSO said this area had become a priority due to an upcoming bridge inspection.

Lieutenant Joshua Seiter and EPSO Reserve Unit members assisted in securing and clearing the site before "several DPW employees and heavy equipment operations" cleaned up the trash.

According to EPSO, there was enough trash removed to fill the back of a dump truck.

Since the area was posted with a notice to leave the area last week, EPSO didn't find any trespassers during the cleanup.

Read Sheriff Roybal's statement below:

“I am extremely pleased with the success of today’s cleanup operation."



“I thank our Department of Public Works partners and my EPSO Reserve Deputies for their planning and work to execute this important project. My Office continually focuses on protecting the property rights of individuals while balancing the need to serve those who are facing mental health issues, drug addiction, and homelessness in the Pikes Peak region. Today’s operation will allow the upcoming bridge inspection to be conducted safely and without delay and ensure hazardous materials are disposed of properly.”





