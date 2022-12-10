The drive-thru Santa experience returns for a 3rd holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Volunteers from the Resource Exchange, the Empty Stocking Fund, and 15 other local human services groups gathered Saturday morning to provide a virus-friendly Santa experience from their cars.

For a $10 donation, families got to drive through Santa's Workshop and meet with "Santa Joe." Along the way, cheerful elves gave the families treat bags to take home.

The event started two years ago as a way to visit Santa while also observing social distance guidelines.

The Resource Exchange serves nearly 9,000 infants, children, teens, adults, and seniors in four Southern Colorado Counties (El Paso, Pueblo, Park, and Teller) by advocating for independence and inclusion for children and adults who have a variety of disabilities, delays, mental health, or long-term care needs.

If you missed Santa's Workshop today, there are many other chances to catch Santa Joe at "Santa's Summer House" in Old Colorado City. That address is 1116 W Pikes Peak Ave, 80904.

According to Santa Joe's social he'll be set up all but one day from now until Christmas Eve.

Santa Joe's Schedule:

Dec 11th - 10am to 4:30pm

Dec 12th - 10am to 4:30pm (Sensory Friendly)

Dec 13th - 10am to 4:30pm (Sensory Friendly)

Dec 15th - 11am - 4:30pm and then 5pm - 8pm (Sensory Friendly)

Dec 16th - 12pm to 4:30pm

Dec 17th - 11am to 4:30pm

Dec 18th - 10am to 4:30pm

Dec 19th - 10am to 4:30pm

Dec 20th - 10am to 4:30pm

Dec 21st - 10am to 4:30pm

Dec 22nd - 10am to 4:30pm

Dec 23rd - 10am to 4:30pm

Dec 24th - 10am to 4:30pm

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.