The Downtown Partnership kicks off the Taco Trail and highlights local taco spots

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For the month of May, you can eat your way around downtown Colorado Springs.

The taco trail kicked off on May 1.

It's put on by the Downtown Partnership, and it highlights 10 local businesses that serve tacos.

Each business has a featured taco as part of the taco trail checklist.

To participate, you can register on the Downtown Partnership website. Every time you check in at one of the restaurants, you are entered in a weekly raffle to win a $25 downtown gift card.

We checked in with one of the businesses on the taco trail to see how it has helped business downtown.

"We're a family-run business here in the springs. We've been open going on two years now."



"We have a lot of like family connection and roots here. Our grandparents had restaurants here in the Springs back in the 70s and 80s."



"We have a lot of their recipes, and we're just trying to keep you know all their traditions alive, man."



"The taco trail has been great. It gives people, it puts us on a map. It lets people stop in and try one item. Kind of gives them a little curiosity as well, to try something else."



"It's just a good feeling to be on, be on the map." Daniel Moreno, Owner and Chef of Chile Colorado

At the end of the event, one pass holder will be randomly selected to win two $50 gift cards to Tucanos Brazilian Grill and Golden Corral, plus a $50 downtown gift card.

The trail runs through the end of May.





