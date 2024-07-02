Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

The DMV system is currently down due to a statewide outage

CO specialty license plates.jpg
KOAA 5
This poster shows some of the 140 specialty license plates available to Colorado drivers.
CO specialty license plates.jpg
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jul 02, 2024

COLORADO — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder has reported that the Department of Motor Vehicles system is currently down due to a statewide outage.

Services are currently suspended as the issue is dealt with. This includes driver's license services.

They are working diligently to resolve the issue.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
___



Food crops damaged from an oil spill in an irrigation ditch near Pueblo

News5 viewer Vince Hanson has been a property owner in Pueblo County for nearly nine years. Hanson reached out to News5 after he saw extensive flooding and oil filling up the drainage ditch outside his house. Hanson said reached out to multiple state agencies for help.

Crops damaged from oil spill in irrigation ditch near Pueblo

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App