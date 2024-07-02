The DMV system is currently down due to a statewide outage

COLORADO — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder has reported that the Department of Motor Vehicles system is currently down due to a statewide outage.
Our DMV system is currently down due to a statewide outage. Services are currently suspended as we wait for the state to fix the issue. Check back here for updates. pic.twitter.com/cQBbQxLaMU— EPC Clerk & Recorder (@ClerkEPC) July 2, 2024
Services are currently suspended as the issue is dealt with. This includes driver's license services.
They are working diligently to resolve the issue.
KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
