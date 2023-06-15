The Denver Nuggets' Parade: A historic celebration for a historic win

Nuggets championship parade festivities will began at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning in Denver. Fans started coming together from all across the state to celebrate the team's first NBA title as early as 6:00 a.m.

Thursday's rally begins at 9:00 a.m. at Civic Center Park. The parade route will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Union Station on 17th Street and Wynkoop Street. It will head southeast on 17th Street before turning right on Broadway and ending at Civic Center Park, the same route as last year's Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade.

Nick Chamberlin The Nuggets' 2023 celebratory championship parade route for Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Another ceremony will honor the Nuggets at Civic Center Park. Nuggets' cheerleaders, mascot, ownership and more will join the team's players and coaches.

ROAD CLOSURES:



14th Ave between Delaware Street and Broadway, 6 a.m. to midnight

Bannock Street from 13th Avenue to Colfax Avenue, 6 a.m. to midnight

Cherokee Street from Colfax to 13th Avenue, 6 a.m.– 5 p.m.

17th Street from Wynkoop to Broadway, 8:45 a.m. - noon

Broadway from 17th Ave to 13th Ave, 8:45 a.m. – noon

This is the first NBA title in the 47-year history of the franchise for the Denver Nuggets. The team is the first Western Conference team not from California or Texas to win the championship since 1979.

Nikola Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP, averaging 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists in the five Finals games.

