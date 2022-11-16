The deadline to cure your ballot is tonight

COLORADO SPRINGS — It is the final moment to make sure that your vote counts if you were told you needed to fix your ballot. If your ballot was not counted due to discrepancies, your county would have notified you.

Whether or not you received this note from your county, you might be wondering, “Does this even make a difference?” Well, let’s look at El Paso County alone.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder notified about 5,000 voters who needed to cure their ballot.

After Election Day, Ballot fixes in El Paso County showed 4,649 ballots had signature discrepancies. 322 ballots were submitted without a signature. 94 people didn’t provide an I.D. with their ballot.

So, what happens if you do not cure your ballot? Your ballot is then sent to the District Attorney’s Office for an investigation to verify that you did attempt to submit your ballot. We are all keeping a close eye on the 3rd Congressional District race in Colorado, but making sure your ballot is cured is important nationwide.

“Not only in Colorado in the 3rd Congressional District, but we’ve seen in a number of places around the country where the vote margins are very small and for people to return a corrected signature if they do not have that on their ballot, it could change the outcome of an election,” said Chuck Broerman, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder.

If you have to cure your ballot still, call your local Clerk and Recorder’s office. The deadline to fix your ballot is tonight at midnight.

