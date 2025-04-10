The deadline to apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program is April 30

COLORADO — In Colorado, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, also known as LEAP, is a federally funded program that provides financial assistance with heating bills during the winter.

The program accepts applications from November through April.

Accepted applicants receive help with "heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement of inoperable heating tools."

To qualify for the program, the household income must be up to 60% of the state median income level. You can find the income requirements below:

The benefits received are dependent on income and "primary heating fuel costs."

To learn more about the program and how you can apply, visit Colorado's LEAP website.





