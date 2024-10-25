The DEA hosts the 27th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to mitigate medication misuse

COLORADO — Opioid addiction and prescription drug misuse continue to plague communities around the U.S.

As a solution to an ever-growing problem, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has implemented National Take Back Day, dedicated to removing unneeded prescription medications from households before they can cause harm.

Collection sites in El Paso County open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th, and will close at 2 p.m.

On April 27 this year, the DEA collected 670,136 pounds of medication nationally over 4,869 collection sites, with 10,017 pounds collected throughout Colorado.

For more information on collection sites, opioid addiction, or addiction resources, visit the DEA's National Take Back Day website.





