The county and city need your help reporting damages after severe weather

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs need your help reporting damages after June's severe weather.

The Pikes Peak Regional Office is working with the county and the city to provide a more significant assessment of damages from flooding and hailstorms in the county.

A declaration of disaster was declared by the state, freeing up state and federal funds to quickly address major damage sustained throughout the region.

The county and the city are asking anyone to report the following types of damage:



Commercial/Industrial Damage

Residential Damage

Public Facility Damage

Debris Clearance/Removal

Small Business Economic Impact

The city is asking anyone who experienced such issues between June 8th and 23rd to fill out this online questionnaire.

The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is collecting this information to help residents with potential funding assistance, if you qualify you will be contacted at a further date according to the county.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.